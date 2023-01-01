Ed Sheeran reveals what's next for his music career

Ed Sheeran wants to transition into country music.

The 32-year-old pop star has released smash hit albums '+' 'x' ' '=' '÷' and '-' over the course of his career so far and is now "questioning" a lot of things as he prepares to change things up and admitted he wants to try country music at some point.

Speaking on NBC's 'Today', he said: I’ve known for the past 13 years what Mathematics would be, and now it’s, like, what to do next There’s lots of questions going around in my head. I lived in Nashville for a couple of years, and I kind of fell in love with country music there. That’s something I would love to do at some point."

The 'Eyes Closed' hitmaker previously explained that he "loves the culture" that surrounds country music after spending time in Nashville and discovering the "community" of songwriting in the Southern US but explained that he had "never really listened" to the genre until he supported Taylor Swift on her 'Red' tour in 2013.

He told Billboard: "I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs. It’s like a community. There’s not really a place in Europe where you could point and say, ‘That’s the home of songwriting,’” he says. “It’s not just for country music. Nashville is just a hub of incredible songwriters, incredible performers. And I really felt inspired just being there being around everyone.

"I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up. It was only being on Taylor’s Red tour and living in Nashville and her basically introducing me to that side of it."