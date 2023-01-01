Yungblud back with new single ‘Lowlife’: ‘I wrote it because I didn’t want to leave my house!’

Yungblud has returned with new single 'Lowlife'.

The 25-year-old singer, born Dominic Richard Harrison, has premiered his latest track via Zane Lowe on Apple Music, and revealed how the song was written at a time where he "didn't want to be anything at all".

He said in a statement: "I wrote ‘Lowlife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house.

"I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be.

"The truth is I didn't want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn't leave bed.

"I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch f****** mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

Yungblud topped the charts last year with his self-titled third album, and later collaborated with Avril Lavigne on 'I'm a Mess' from the deluxe edition of her 'Love Sux' record.

For the new track, he didn't want to be beholden to specific influences during writers, and he went into the studio with producer Paul Meany with no references or preconceived idea of the outcome.

He added: “I’ve not been going into the studio intent on making something like, ‘Close to Me’ or ‘Born this Way’ or ‘Life on Mars’.

"We’d start with a blank canvas each time, bring up a beat and see what the f*** happens.”

Yungblud recently completed a massive run of shows across the UK and Europe - as well as festivals in South America - as part of his ongoing world tour.

He is touring the United States this summer, and will be back in the UK later this week for a performance at the Eden Project.