Foo Fighters ‘set to return to Glastonbury this year’

The Foo Fighters are reportedly set to return to Glastonbury this year.

Dave Grohl and Co, who first played the festival in 1998, have apparently booked a set of rooms at a hotel near Worthy Farm ahead of the show and are said to be planning a 75-minute show in a 6.15pm slot at the Pyramid Stage – ahead of performances by Royal Blood and headliners Arctic Monkeys.

The Sun has also reported festival organisers have codenamed the Foos ‘The Chumps’ on the official Glastonbury line-up.

A music source told the newspaper about how the group are headed for the festival, which will run from 21–26 June: “The set has been in the planning for some time as it will be 25 years since the Foo Fighters first played Glastonbury back in 1998.

“The day and slot is also exactly the same as when they made their debut.

“After a tough 12 months the group wanted to celebrate their time together and what better way than at the mother of all festivals.

“The Foos made sure to leave a gap in their touring schedule but wanted to keep it under wraps.”

Former Nirvana drummer Dave, 54, recently shared an open letter to fans on social media in which he promised he would see fans “soon”.

He also referenced how the group were experiencing “churning” emotions in the wake of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 aged 50 from a “cardiovascular collapse” while the band were in Colombia.

Dave – who appeared at Glasto last year to support Sir Paul McCartney, 80, during his headline set – wrote in his note posted on the Foo Fighters’ social media feeds: “Hey, it’s been a while. Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder.

“When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy.

“But, I see you ... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”