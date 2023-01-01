Nicki Minaj sued over alleged damaged jewellery

Nicki Minaj is being sued over alleged damages to jewellery.

Roseark: Luxury Jewelry Boutique claims they loaned jewellery to the 40-year-old Starships rapper and some of the pieces were returned damaged. Her attorney has responded by stating Nicki is not responsible for the damage and asserts the jeweller is using her for publicity.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the rapper's stylist Brett Alan Nelson had signed a contract with Roseark jewellery store, where they agreed to loan Nicki the jewellery pieces.

Roseark claims they contacted the stylist to return the jewellery within a week and pay for any damages that might happen. According to the documents, the jewellery store maintains Brett did not return 66 of the pieces on time and there had been damage to a set of earrings and a ring.

Roseark state they sent an invoice to the stylist for the damage, which totals $26,239.50 (£21,100), according to TMZ.

Nicki's attorney, Jordan Siev, told TMZ, "We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki. This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously."