Dave Grohl posts handwritten note to thank supportive fans

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has thanked fans for their unwavering support in a touching handwritten message.

The singer posted the heartfelt note on the band's social media accounts on Tuesday, praising supporters for helping the rock band get through their first round of live shows following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away aged 50 in March 2022.

Dave explained the band have been experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions since returning to the stage in recent weeks.

"Hey, it's been awhile. Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us," he wrote. "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy."

Dave went on to reveal the live audiences have given him and his bandmates the strength they needed to get back on stage for the first time without the iconic drummer, who died while Foo Fighters were on tour in South America.

"But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together," he added in the emotional post. "Because we've always done this together."

Dave ended the note by reminding fans of the band's fighting spirit, writing: "Time and time again. See you soon."

Foo Fighters, featuring new drummer Josh Freese, have been performing live to showcase their new album But Here We Are.

Eagle-eyed music fans believe Dave may have dropped a hint about performing at Glastonbury Festival later this month, by using the phrase "churning up" in the note.

Mystery has surrounded a seemingly unknown band listed as The ChurnUps since they landed a high-profile spot on the bill for this year's iconic music event, which runs between 21 and 25 June.