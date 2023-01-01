Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces debut solo single

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her debut solo single.

The pop star released a teaser for her first-ever solo single DSL on Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans a quick glimpse of the song and the accompanying visuals.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "#leighanneiscoming."

Little Mix went on an indefinite hiatus last year so Leigh-Anne and her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall could pursue solo projects.

The 31-year-old is the first of the trio to announce her solo music. Jade expressed her support for Leigh-Anne's release in the comments of the teaser by writing, "WE ARE READYYYYYYY," while Perrie posted, "Omg. I dieeeeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk (sic)!"

Last month, Leigh-Anne's manager Ed Millett told Music Week that her first video, as well as "photos and trailers", were ready to go for her launch, which was "coming very soon".

Teasing what fans can expect from her new sound, Ed revealed, "The music is absolutely sensational, and she is a dream to work with. She's incredibly ambitious and what's been exciting about this process is it's not her carrying on doing Little Mix pop tunes as a solo artist; this is the birth of a new global artist."

He added, "I don't want to jinx it by saying it's going to be massive, but culturally I think it's amazing positioning, and it's truly her. It's so different from Little Mix in a lot of ways... I think people are going to be surprised but really impressed."

Leigh-Anne's solo launch comes just days after it was reported that she had married soccer star Andre Gray, the father of her twins. The singer has not yet confirmed the nuptials.