Caroline Polachek no longer supporting The 1975 in Dublin due to mystery illness

Caroline Polachek has pulled out of The 1975's Dublin show due to illness.

The 'Smoke' singer has been forced to miss the pop group's concert at St. Anne's Park in Ireland on Wednesday (07.06.23) because she is "not in good enough health".

Sending their well-wishes, the band tweeted: "Our dear friend Caroline Polacheck is unfortunately not in good enough health to join us at our Dublin show today. We wish her all the love in the world and a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you all this evening. (sic)"

They also announced that frontman Matty Healy will be supporting his own band, but they didn't explain what that will entail.

Caroline was last onstage at Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona on June 3.

The 37-year-old star postponed shows in the UK earlier this year because she was poorly and said she couldn't "sing properly", and she still hasn't disclosed exactly what is wrong with her.

In a statement in February, she said: “Manchester and Bristol I’ve been looking forward to these shows for so long, but am heartbroken to find myself sick and unable to sing properly. So in order to do the music justice for you, these two shows are being rescheduled for May. All tickets stay valid!”

Meanwhile, Matty is said to be “absolutely exhausted” and “ready for a break”, according to his mother.

The 34-year-old singer's mum Denise Welch thinks people don’t realise just how “gruelling” his life can be.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does.

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours.

“It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.”

The former 'Waterloo Road' actress – who also has actor son Louis with ex-husband Tim Healy – is in awe of the ‘Chocolate’ singer’s talent.

She said: “My son is a creative genius and I say that not just because he is my son.

“I'm privy to so much of he work he’s done before he hits the stage, what comes out of his mouth and out of his brain.

“I just think, ‘Sometimes I can’t believe I gave birth to you. Where are you from?’

“Louis and him are so supportive of each other. Their dad is a brilliant actor, so he has come from two very creative people.”