Escapism hitmaker Raye to receive O2 Silver Clef Award

Raye is set to be honoured with the Live Nation Best Female Award at Nordoff and Robbins' annual O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The music therapy charity's annual bash will return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on June 30, where some of the biggest names in music will be celebrated.

As well as the 'Escapism.' hitmaker's accolade, it has been announced that rockers Nova Twins - comprising Amy Love and Georgia South - will receive the Amazon Music Innovation Award.

Raye said: "I’m excited to receive this incredible award for Best Female! I hope it encourages other artists to be fearless and persevere in their craft. I can't wait to attend the O2 Silver Clef Awards with my fellow artists and celebrate the fantastic work that Nordoff and Robbins does – using music to empower people across the country.”

Nova Twins said: “We're honoured to be receiving this innovation award! We have always embraced the parts of ourselves that were different, putting this into our music and we are just so happy that it speaks to people, hopefully encouraging a new generation to chase their own unique sound. This award is for everyone who’s tearing down boundaries and setting their own path. Massive love to Nordoff and Robbins for breaking barriers with their work, connecting people through the power of music.”

Jazz fusion legend Gregory Porter will take home the AEG Presents Best Male Award, and former 'American Idol' star Adam Lambert is being honoured with the Raymond Weil International Award. UK hip-hop group N-Dubz have also been chosen for the ASM Global Best Group Award.

It was previously revealed that Stormzy will be honoured with the highest honour, the O2 Silver Clef award, Wet Leg will take home the New Music Award, Biffy Clyro will be crowned Best Live Act, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson is the recipient of the Classical Award.

Neneh Cherry will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement prize and Level 42's Mark King will be named an Icon.