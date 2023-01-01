Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan to miss upcoming European tour

Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has pulled out of the band's European tour to help his wife "through some health issues".

The 53-year-old percussionist has announced he is staying at home to be there for his other half when the band embarks on its latest run, which kicks off on June 7 in Austria and includes their Download Festival set on June 11.

In a social media statement, Clown said: "Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can.

"We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon.

"Thank you.

clown."

Meanwhile, the band could release the lost album 'Look Outside Your Window' this year.

The 'Psychosocial' rockers recorded the collection at the same time as 2008's 'All Hope Is Gone', but ideas to blend the two records didn't quite work out, with the only song from the sessions to be released being bonus track 'Til We Die'.

However, Clown recently told Upset magazine: "We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and we wouldn’t want ‘Look Outside Your Window’ to be a little irritation to Slipknot.

"Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it. The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label.

"There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards.

"There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait."

Clown hailed the album - which was more experimental than the band's usual heavy affair - as "an amazing body of work".

He added: "You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life."

Back in 2020, Clown revealed there were plans to drop the record the previous year, but they decided to focus on 'We Are Not Your Kind' instead.

Slipknot’s 2023 European tour dates:

June 07 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – NovaRock

June 08 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock For People

June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 11 – Donnington, UK – Download

June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14 – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhall

June 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

June 18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

June 23 – Hockenheim, Germany – Download

June 24 – Munich, Germany – Königsplatz

June 25 – Bologna, Italy – Knotfest

June 27 – Nîmes, France – Arena of Nîmes

June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live

June 30 – Viveird, Spain – Resurrection Fest