Are Foo Fighters performing a surprise set at Glasto as The Churnups?

Foo Fighters have seemingly confirmed themselves for a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Frontman Dave Grohl has shared a letter with fans about "churning-up these emotions together" at their shows on their recent tour - which marked their first run without late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has been replaced by Josh Freese - and on the set times for the world-famous music festival there is a band called The Churnups, a mystery act who are playing the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm on Friday, June 23, before Royal Blood and headliners Arctic Monkeys, and many believe it's the 'Best of You' hitmakers.

Dave teased in the handwritten note on social media: "Hey,

"It's been a while.....

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us."

Dave continued: "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, It makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you ... and it feels good to see you, churning-up these emotions together.

"Because we've always done this together.

"Time and again.

"See you soon."

The Churnups' Twitter account has also been sharing Foo Fighters' lyrics.

Britpop legends Pulp have denied it's them as their band name is a synonym for something being churned up.

Drummer Nick Banks tweeted: "Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. OK?"

Sir Elton John and Guns N' Roses are also headlining the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England.