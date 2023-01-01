Leigh-Anne Pinnock drops teaser for new single

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has dropped a teaser for her debut solo single.

The 31-year-old pop star has released a snippet of the video for her song on Instagram as she prepares to launch herself as a solo artist but she's yet to confirm a release date or any details about the title - simply captioning the teaser: "#leighanneiscoming".

She previously teased the teaser in a voice note shared with fans on Discord, saying: "Hey guys I hope you're doing good, so I wanted to let you my Discord legions know before anybody else that I'll be dropping a teaser of my first solo single. You'll be able to hear it on my Instagram page at 6pm today. And this is just a little thank you for being so supportive and dedicated to this point, I love you guys so much we are just getting started baby!"

It comes after Leigh-Anne flew out to Turkey to shoot the big-budget video. The star and her team, who include video choreographer King O’Holi - who worked with the star on Little Mix’s 'Sweet Melody' video - headed to Istanbul to shoot footage for the track, which has been described as an "up tempo pop hit".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Leigh-Anne’s debut is just around the corner. Her talent is undeniable and so is her work ethic. "She’s locked in rehearsals now to perfect her moves and to make sure the video is everything and more for her fans. "The combination of the high energy dance routines and the dramatic scenery and buildings in Istanbul will make for a truly stunning video."

It's been a busy few weeks for the singer as she also managed to fit in a wedding with reports suggesting she recently flew out to Jamaica to tie the knot with soccer star Andre Gray - the father of her 21-month-old twins - in front of their friends and family.

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmates, are also set to release new music later this year. However, the girls are keen to avoid any kind of chart war with each other. In 2022, Leigh-Anne revealed she was busily working on new material. The singer promised in a newsletter that she would give fans "as much music as [she] can" when she felt ready. Leigh-Anne - who was working with producer Hit-Boy - said at the time: "I’ve been working really hard on music that’s coming together slowly but surely. I’m so happy with what we’ve made so far but I know there’s much more to do. "I've been so lucky to work with some incredible songwriters, producers and creatives so far and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made."