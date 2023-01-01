Britney Spears calls eldest son Sean Preston her 'first love' ahead of his Hawaii move

Britney Spears has described her eldest son Sean Preston as her "first love" ahead of his relocation to Hawaii.

The pop star's lawyer confirmed last week that she had given her ex-husband Kevin Federline permission to relocate to Hawaii with their sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, and the dancer's new family.

Britney, who has been embroiled in a public feud with Kevin and her sons, appeared to extend an olive branch on Instagram on Monday when she posted a throwback photo of Sean Preston and simply wrote in the caption, "My first love !!!"

The post comes just days after the Toxic hitmaker shared a throwback snap of Jayden James as a toddler. In the paparazzi image, which was shared over the weekend, the singer is carrying her youngest son on her hip as they walk through a park. She simply captioned that post with two tulip emojis.

Last week, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan in a letter that she "will not interfere with and consents to the relocation".

Britney, who has reportedly not seen her sons in more than a year, was married to Kevin between 2004 and 2007.

His family is reportedly moving to Hawaii because his new wife Victoria Prince has had a job offer at a university there. Kevin and Victoria, who married in 2013, share two children together: 11-year-old Jordan and nine-year-old Peyton.

The television personality also has two children from his relationship with Shar Jackson.