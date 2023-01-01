Sam Smith's vocal cords are on the mend after show cancellations

Sam Smith's vocal cords are on the mend after the pop star was forced to cancel the rest of their tour.

The 'Stay With Me' singer ended their Manchester concert after just four songs on May 25, due to "vocal issues".

The 'Unholy' singer claimed they were forced to cut the gig at the AO Arena short due to not being able to sing after battling a virus a few weeks prior.

And later, Sam pulled their rescheduled shows in Birmingham and Glasgow, as doctors warned them that they could risk causing "permanent damage" to their voice.

Now, the 31-year-old Grammy winner has updated fans with some "positive news" about their vocals.

They shared on Instagram: “Hi everyone. Hope this video finds you well, safe and healthy. I just wanted to send you guys a little video to keep you updated with how it’s been going with my voice.

“I’ve just come back from the doctors today, and it [was] actually really, really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good… and it’s looking like I’m gonna be okay for the rest of the shows.”

Apologising again for the cancellations, they added: “I’m still and will always be so sorry to everyone who missed out on the show. These things are completely out of my control… and I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can and when we can."

A social media statement at the time read: “Due to vocal issues during last night’s Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows.

“Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest.

“Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice.

“If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.”

Apologising for the abrupt end to their Manchester show, Sam wrote: "I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in sound check I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight with a special surprise at the end.

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice, I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

"I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't.

"I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all.

"I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."

Earlier in the day, Sam had promised a special surprise at the end of the show, which was rumoured to be a special appearance from Madonna

They wrote: "Manchester. We've got a special surprise for you this evening.

"Unholy won't be the last song."

Sam and The Queen of Pop, 64, are releasing the collaboration 'Vulgar' on June 9.