Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams to feature on Taylor Swift's Speak Now re-release

Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams have been tapped to appear on the re-release of Taylor Swift's album Speak Now.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Sugar, We're Goin Down singers and the Paramore frontwoman would appear on her upcoming re-release of the 2010 album Speak Now.

"I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Taylor tweeted. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

Fall Out Boy later shared Taylor's post on Twitter and captioned it, "Pulling something special out of The Vault."

The rock band will feature on the track Electric Touch, while Hayley will duet with Taylor on Castles Crumbling. Both songs were written by the Shake It Off singer for the original Speak Now album but they didn't make the cut.

Other previously unreleased songs to be included on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) include When Emma Falls In Love, I Can See You, Foolish One, and Timeless.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on 7 July.