Take That to play intimate one-off gig at London's KOKO for War Child

Take That are playing a one-off charity show for War Child at London's KOKO.

The pop trio - comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - will perform their greatest hits at the north London venue on June 21.

Money raised from tickets will go towards the non-profit's work with children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday (09.06.23) from lnk.to/TakeThatLDN.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers will then headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1, and they were recently revealed to have "big touring" plans in the pipeline for 2024.

Their manager, Chris Dempsey, told Music Week: “Exact dates are still to be locked in, but following the King’s Coronation we have the movie 'Greatest Days' coming on June 16 and British Summer Time on July 1.

“New music and the album will follow, in addition to some more catalogue moments. We have big touring plans for 2024 – more on that in the coming months.”

The group recently inked a new deal with EMI Records.

Gary, Mark and Howard are embarking on a new chapter and are poised to release their first album since 2017's 'Wonderland' in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Speaking of the new deal, Take That said: “It’s very clear that Jo, Rebecca and all the team at EMI share our love and passion for music, and our ambition, and we are very excited about working together.”

In a statement, EMI co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington, said: “It feels like such an exciting time for EMI to be collaborating with Take That. The new music is sounding exceptional, and it’s amazing to see how much Gary, Howard and Mark have immersed themselves within the label. We couldn’t be prouder to be working with them, and to see the entire EMI label engaged, energised and ready to go.”

Chris added: “There probably aren’t too many artists 30 years into their career and on their ninth studio album that still have Take That’s energy and ambition.

“And we feel Jo, Becky, Thomas, Lucy [Dann], and the team at EMI can match that. They’ve been brilliant so far. They bring some genuine expertise in areas the band are keen to grow, and crucially they work hand-in-hand with the catalogue teams both at Universal and Sony and with our longtime friend Marc Robinson at Globe/Mercury Studios.”

The band made their live comeback at King Charles' Coronation Concert earlier this month, where they gave the live debut of their remix of 'Greatest Day' with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz.