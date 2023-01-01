Hayley Williams apologises to fans she removed from Paramore concert

Hayley Williams has apologised to the fans she recently kicked out of a Paramore concert.

In a Discord statement, the Paramore frontwoman opened up about her decision to eject two concertgoers from a recent Madison Square Garden show.

"I have not been able to shake the feeling that I abused my responsibility and my platform in that moment," she wrote, "that I hurt those two in a way that will outlast the momentary discomfort of their poor concert etiquette."

During the band's New York gig last week, Hayley stopped her performance to address a disagreement in the crowd and call out two fans. The singer was caught on video telling the fans involved that they "need to find somewhere else to take care of that s**t because that's not happening here tonight, this is our house".

She continued in her statement, "When I saw their faces in the video, I didn't see the smug smiles that some commenters criticised them for. I saw embarrassment and I cried for them. I'm telling you, I haven't stopped thinking about it... So, if you are those two people... I am sorry for whatever shame or embarrassment I may have caused you."

While explaining that she "tried to maintain control of a situation I felt that myself and my bandmates were responsible for", Hayley clarified, "I'm not telling you that it's perfectly fine to act entitled or ignorant at a show... I'm just saying that I'm sorry that I handled the whole situation like the arbiter of the same type of cancel culture that doesn't often teach or lead in any productive way."

The 34-year-old assured her followers that she will still have people removed if needed but she will make sure it's not "like some biblical era public execution next time".