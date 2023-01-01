Taylor Swift and Matty Healy split up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly broken up after a whirlwind romance.



The Shake It Off singer and The 1975 frontman, who were first linked in early May, have called off their romance, according to TMZ.



"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source added to People. "They are no longer romantically involved."



After they were first linked, Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, were spotted out in public in New York City several times, with them heading to the recording studio together or going on double dates with her friends.



Matty was a regular fixture in the audience during all of the singer's The Eras Tour concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia last month. He was seen hanging out with her father Scott Swift and friends Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and also performed onstage with Taylor's opening act Phoebe Bridgers.



According to TMZ, the music stars were last seen in public together on 25 May.



Months before the romance was reported, the British singer stopped his habit of kissing fans during a concert in January out of "respect" for Taylor, who made a surprise appearance during The 1975's show in London. However, over the weekend, he kissed a security guard during a concert in Denmark.



Taylor never confirmed the romance, however, she told fans during a recent show that she has "never been this happy in all aspects of (her) life ever".



The Blank Space singer was previously in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn for six years until they split up earlier this year.