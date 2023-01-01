Taylor Swift recruits Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams for Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift has recruited pop punk stars Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Patrick Stump and co feature on ‘Electric Touch’ (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)' while the Paramore singer appears on ‘Castles Crumbling’ (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'.

Taylor told her millions of followers: “Since ‘Speak Now’ was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of ‘Speak Now’. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

The re-record of Taylor's 2010 LP features six songs from the vault in total.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker has long been a fan of Fall Out Boy and previously shared how her hit 'Blank Space' was inspired by the 'Dance, Dance' hitmakers.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "'Blank Space' is a song that's just zingers.

"One after another after another which I definitely learned from listening to Fall Out Boy."

She also told Rolling Stone: "They [Fall Out Boy] take a phrase and they twist it. 'Loaded God complex/Cock it and pull it?' When I heard that, I was like, 'I’m dreaming.'"

The Grammy winner - who is currently on 'The Eras Tour' - has been remaking her earlier albums after a dispute with her old label Big Machine Records and has so far released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ tracklisting:

‘Mine’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Sparks Fly’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Back to December’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Dear John’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Mean’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘The Story of Us’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Never Grow Up’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Enchanted’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Better Than Revenge’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Innocent’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Haunted’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Last Kiss; (Taylor’s Version)

‘Long Live’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Ours’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Superman’ (Taylor’s Version)

‘Electric Touch’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Fall Out Boy]

‘When Emma Falls in Love’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘I Can See You’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘Castles Crumbling’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) [ft. Hayley Williams]

‘Foolish One’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

‘Timeless’ (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)