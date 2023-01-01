Kaley Cuoco's daughter 'obsessed' with the Jonas Brothers

Kaley Cuoco has revealed her baby daughter Matilda loves the Jonas Brothers.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Big Bang Theory star revealed that her 2-month-old daughter is "obsessed" with the brothers. Kaley reportedly made the discovery when she played her daughter their music in an effort to calm her down.

"We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening," the 37-year-old actress explained, "and then the next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening."

Kaley then joked that the musical duo marked her daughter's "first crush".

"So if the Jonas Brothers could record a Twinkle Twinkle Little Star that would be really great for our household," she laughed.

The Meet Cute actress welcomed the arrival of Matilda, her first child with husband Tom Pelphrey, in March.

Kaley has been promoting her new television series Based on a True Story, also starring Julie & Julia actor Chris Messina.

Based On A True Story has been set for an 8 June release on Peacock.