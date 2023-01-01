Lewis Capaldi cancels all work commitments to 'rest and recover'

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all work commitments to "rest and recover" ahead of Glastonbury.

The 26-year-old singer announced to Instagram on Monday that he will be taking time off due to his mental health.

The singer posted, "Hi everyone, hope you're well. This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type. But I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th."

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of."

He continued, "That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all."

The Before You Go singer, who has previously spoken about his mental health struggles, stated that he needs to take time off to "rest and recover" in time for Glastonbury. He also shared his appreciation for his fans and told them he is "extremely sorry".

"The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky. I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for."

The announcement comes after Lewis postponed a show in Dublin on Monday night due to illness.

Glastonbury kicks off on Wednesday 21 June until 25 June, with Lewis set to perform on the Saturday.