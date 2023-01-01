Taylor Swift accidentally swallows bug during Chicago concert

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug during her concert in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday.

The All Too Well singer suddenly fell silent during her performance at Soldier Field and started coughing, before revealing that she had "swallowed a bug".

"I just swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry," she said from the stage, prompting a laugh from her fans, according to footage from concertgoers.

"It's just so stupid. Delicious. Oh, God. Is there any chance none of you saw that? It's fine... I'm just gonna try not to do as many of those," the 33-year-old laughed. "This is gonna happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's one thousand of them."

The brief pause happened in between songs during Taylor's Evermore set when she was about to perform Tolerate It.

Taylor wrapped up her three-night Chicago visit on Sunday. Next, the Fearless singer will continue her world tour and perform in Detroit, Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, the singer announced the dates of the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour. The trek will begin in Mexico City on 24 August and conclude in São Paulo, Brazil, on 26 November. Sabrina Carpenter will be joining her as the opening act.