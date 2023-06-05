'I'm really sorry!' Lewis Capaldi cancels ALL performances until Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all work commitments until his Glastonbury gig.

The 26-year-old singer pulled out of his headline slot at FM104's The Gig in the 3Olympia Theatre that was due to take place on Monday (05.06.23) - which has now been postponed - after coming down with a mystery illness over the weekend and shortly after announced that he would be taking time out until the annual Worthy Farm festival later this month for the sake of his "mental and physical" health, meaning he will miss out on performing at shows such as Capital's Summertime Ball amongst others.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone, hope you're well This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands."

The 'Before You Go' hitmaker went on to acknowledge that many of his fans would have spent money on travel or accommodation to see him in the coming weeks and is "extremely sorry for the impact" his absence will cause but remains "grateful" for his fanbase and "cannot wait" to be back on stage.

He added: "I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have. The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.

I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for.

I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again.

All my love

Lewis x"