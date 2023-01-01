Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas welcome first child together

Pete Doherty has welcomed his first child with his wife Katia de Vidas.

Katia announced their new arrival on her Instagram Stories on Sunday by posting a close-up photo of the newborn baby's pink hospital wristband, revealing that it was born on 31 May.

She followed it up with a photo of the baby snuggling into her, with the tot displaying a shock of black hair.

The Libertines star, 44, reportedly revealed the pregnancy news live onstage during a concert in Strasbourg, France in December 2022.

The British musician began dating Katia, who plays keyboard in his band, in 2012 and they got married in the French seaside town of Étretat - where they live - in September 2021, just days after confirming their engagement.

The baby is Pete's third child in total. He shares 19-year-old son Astile with singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish and 11-year-old daughter Erin with South African model Lindi Hingston.