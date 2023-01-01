Lauryn Hill stages Fugees reunion at Philadelphia's The Roots Picnic

Lauryn Hill reunited with her Fugees bandmates Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean for a six-song set at her Philadelphia concert.

The 48-year-old singer was performing her solo LP ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ in full to mark its 25th anniversary, but she had a special treat in store for fans of the iconic hip-hop group.

The pair joined Hill for their hits including ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘Zealots’ with The Roots backing the trio at their festival The Roots Picnic on June 3.

The Fugees announced they had axed plans for a reunion tour to mark 25 years of their album 'The Score' in January 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And their latest reunion might be the last for a while.

Michel - whose full name is Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel - was recently found guilty of all charges in his international fraud trial after becoming embroiled in a political conspiracy that spanned two US presidential administrations.

The founding member of the group was accused of accepting $100 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low, who was charged with massive fraud and remains on the run, to influence both the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old musician was found guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

He faces up to 20 years in prison, but no sentencing date has been set.

Michel argued he simply wanted to make money and got bad legal advice while reinventing himself in the world of politics.

He declined to comment after the verdict, but his attorney said he was “extremely disappointed” in the decision and plans to appeal.

David Kenner added outside court with Michel by his side: “We are extremely disappointed in that result but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case.

“If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case. This is not over.”

Michel was accused of using Low’s funds to influence the US government to hand over a Chinese billionaire, Miles Guo, to Chinese authorities as a favour to Chinese leaders.

Guo, an ally of Steve Bannon, was arrested by US authorities.

Michel was accused of becoming a funnel for Low's millions, and his attempts to influence the US government.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified Low – who helped finance Hollywood films, including ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ starring the actor – had appeared as a legitimate businessman and mentioned wanting to donate to Obama's campaign.

Michel was also present on some of the trips organised by Low, according to DiCaprio, which included jetting to Australia for New Year’s Eve and Las Vegas to ring in the New Year a second time.