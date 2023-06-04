Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee teases there is 'more to come' for 90s pop band

Lisa Scott-Lee has teased that there is “more to come” for Steps.

The 47-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of the pop group in 1997 alongside Faye Tozer, Claire Richards, Lee Latchford Evans, and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, and when as she took to the stage as a solo act for the first time in almost 20 years on Sunday (04.06.23), Lisa promised fans that there is more in store for the group following their most recent run of top-selling albums.

Speaking live on stage at The Candy Crush Arena at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in Brockwell Park, London, she said: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Steps. As you know, Steps is a massive, massive part of my life – it always has been. We’ve had an incredible 25 years but in the last five years we have released four albums, we’ve had more number ones and it’s just been amazing. But there’s more to come, so don’t worry!”

Following Steps’ initial split in 2001, Lisa embarked on a solo career and released the singles ‘Lately’, ‘Electric’ and ‘Too Far Gone’ in 2003.

She told the crowd about her previously announced expanded edition of her 2003 solo album 'Never or Now', which will be available later in the year, and she also teased that brand new music is on the way.

The deluxe edition will boast three unreleased tracks, B-sides and remixes.

She added: “I’ve been in the studio with Ian Masterson, he’s very talented. Thank you very much. I do have to say – it’s been 20 years since I wrote and recorded ‘Lately’ and my album but the great thing is it’s coming out later in the year!”

Lisa stormed the stage wearing dark glasses and a long white coat – which was later removed to reveal a glittering tutu number – and she opened the show with her debut solo single ‘Lately’ before working her way through a selection of her other solo numbers.

She also performed Steps classics ‘Stomp’ and ‘Better the Devil You Know’ and eventually closed out her set with their signature tune ‘Tragedy.’

Other acts to take to the stage at The Candy Crush arena over the weekend included ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ‘Just a Little’ hitmakers Liberty X and 90s sensations the Vengaboys.