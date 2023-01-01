Sam Smith's vocal cords 'healing' after cancelling concerts

Sam Smith's vocal cords are "healing" following the cancellation of three concerts.



The Unholy singer, who uses they/them pronouns, scrapped their show in Manchester, England after only four songs in late May after they noticed "something wrong" with their voice. They subsequently announced that they had to cancel the last two shows on their U.K. tour to go on vocal rest.



In a Saturday Instagram video, the British singer told fans that they'd returned from a doctor's visit regarding their vocal cords.



"It's actually really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it's looking good. It's looking like I'm going to be OK for the rest of the shows, that's really amazing news," they said, thanking followers for their "beautiful messages of love and healing".



Sam also apologised to fans who bought tickets to the cancelled shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.



"I'm still so sorry for everyone who missed out on the show, these things are completely out of my control," they insisted. "I'll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can... I'll keep you updated moving forward but thank you again."



According to Sam's official website, they are next scheduled to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on 5 July.