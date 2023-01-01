Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl shows

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have postponed a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The rap legends had been due to mark the 30th anniversary of Snoop's 1993 album 'Doggystyle' - which was produced by Dre - with a pair of orchestral shows on June 27 and 28 - but Snoop has now confirmed the 'Snoop Dogg Friends' gigs have been pushed back until October due to the ongoing Hollywood writers strike and other union negotiations in the industry.

In a post on Instagram, Snoop explained: "Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA [Directors Guild of America] and SAG/AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work."

The shows have been rescheduled for October 20 and 21.

A statement posted on the venue's website explained: "The June 27 and 28 Snoop Dogg and Friends concerts are now scheduled for October 20 and October 21.

"Previously purchased tickets for Tuesday, June 27 will be honoured at the Friday, October 20 concert and Wednesday, June 28 will be honoured at the Saturday, October 21 concert."

The Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike has led to walk-outs across Hollywood with writers calling for better pay and conditions including for their work with streaming services - and Snoop previously showed his support for the action by likening the problems to those faced by musicians.

During a panel discussion last month at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, Snoop said: "Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars. That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers … but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f*** is the money?”