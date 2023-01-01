Diddy's eldest son arrested under suspicion of DUI

Diddy's eldest son, Justin Combs, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

As reported by TMZ, the I'll Be Missing You rapper's 29-year-old actor son was witnessed running a red light by a police officer and pulled over near Beverly Hills at around 8am local time on 5 June.

Police informed the outlet that the officer pulled over the vehicle Combs was driving and took the actor into custody, having suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Following a bond payment of US $5,000 (£6,217), Justin was released on Sunday afternoon.

Justin has featured in the television shows Power Book II: Ghost and Respectfully Justin, and also starred in the 2016 film Date with a Hammer.

Diddy is also father to seven other children - King, 25, Christian, 24, Chance, 17, twins Jessie and D'Lila, 16, and six-month-old daughter Love. He has also adopted now-32-year-old Quincy Taylor Brown, the son of his late ex Kim Porter and singer Albert Joseph Brown III.