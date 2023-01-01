Jessie J pays tribute to boyfriend after welcoming baby

Jessie J has written a touching tribute to her boyfriend shortly after welcoming their first child together.

The Price Tag singer, who welcomed her baby boy in May, revealed the identity of his father on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Alongside a close-up snap of him holding her hand as she gave birth, Jessie heaped praise on her partner and revealed they started dating shortly after she suffering a miscarriage in November 2021.

"I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021," she wrote. "Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.

"He didn't let go of my hand this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."

She also captioned another snap of her and her beau, "Mum and Dad."

In the first image, only his arm can be seen, and in the second, his face is covered with a baseball cap. While she didn't reveal his identity, Jessie is widely believed to be dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. They were first linked in spring 2022.

Reflecting on keeping the relationship out of the limelight, the British singer explained to her followers, "I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. Lol. I want (to) protect people I love and keep it for just myself... And then so often I think f*** it because life is short but don't want to regret it. Once you open the door you can't close it. Bla Bla Bla... And so on and so on..."