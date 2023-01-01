Taylor Swift voices support for LGBTQ community during Chicago concert

Taylor Swift celebrated Pride Month by voicing her support for her LGBTQ+ fans during a concert in Chicago, Illinois on Friday.

The Shake It Off singer took time out of her Soldier Field show on Friday to give a shout out to those who are "loving who they want to love" and "identifying how they identify" in honour of Pride Month.

"This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring," she said, according to footage recorded by concertgoers.

Taylor then praised the crowd for screaming the lyrics to You Need to Calm Down, which she wrote in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community, I really wish that," she continued. "We can't talk about Pride without talking about pain. Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities."

The 33-year-old then called on her fans to support the LGBTQ+ community outside of Pride Month by researching candidates running for political office.

She concluded her speech by saying, "I love you guys so much and happy Pride Month."

During the second night of her three-concert run in Chicago, Taylor shocked fans by bringing out country singer Maren Morris to perform their duet You All Over Me for the first time during her surprise acoustic section.

Meanwhile, the singer has announced the dates of the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour. The trek will begin in Mexico City on 24 August and conclude in São Paulo, Brazil, on 26 November.