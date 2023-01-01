NEWS Madison Beer announces new album and single Newsdesk Share with :





Madison Beer has announced her sophomore album ‘Silence Between Songs’ will be out on 15th September. Alongside the announcement, Beer has released a new single, ‘Home To Another One’, out now.



Chatting to Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1, Beer said: “I wrote ‘Home To Another One’ about six months ago and it was actually a later edition to the album so I am so excited to have it as the lead single.”



“I loved creating the music video, I was really inspired about making the person I was in love with someone that was not from this planet. I thought that was an interesting spin on the message of the song”.



Chatting about her upcoming album, the follow up to ‘Life Support’, Beer said:



“I am really excited that my album is coming out in September. I think it’s hard to say what you can expect from it, as I really think every song stands on its own so well. I am really proud of it as a body of work but I think you have to listen to every song to really understand, I just hope people love it. I worked really hard on it”.

