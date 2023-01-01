NEWS Dave and Central Cee sprinting to Number 1 with debut collaboration Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee’s brand-new collaboration Sprinter is expected to debut at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. The track - the first time the influential duo have worked together - would be Dave’s third UK Number 1 single, and Central Cee’s first.



Three rising dance hits could reach new peaks on Friday; Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s React (3) and Jazzy’s Giving Me (4), while Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry could enter the Top 10 for the first time with Dancing Is Healing (10).



The Padamic hits new heights - Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue stretches its legs and gets a head start for a possible Top 10, right now expected to rise to Number 6. If she gets there, it would be Kylie’s first UK Top 10 single since 2011’s Higher with Taio Cruz.



After a Top 20 debut last week, Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night from the Barbie movie is looking to move up six slots, to Number 14.



The Weeknd, Madonna and Playboi Carti’s team-up Popular, taken from the soundtrack of The Idol, is expected to enter the chart at Number 20. It would be Madonna’s first Top 20 single since 2009.

