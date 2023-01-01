Loreen: I have to have a reason to perform

Loreen has to have a reason to perform.

The 39-year-old Swedish pop star - whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaou - became the second person in history to win Eurovision twice after Johnny Logan and has now admitted that she needs to create a "positive energy" when on stage so that it feeds into the audience.

She told The Daily Star Sunday newspaper's Wired column: "It starts generating a positive vibe and things start to flow in your life. Positive attracts positive, negative attracts negative. When I perform, I usually have to know why I'm doing it. When I know, it generates a feeling in me. I want my performance to create different positive energy within the audience and the feeling of being free. Everything is connected. The vibe or feeling you're generating in yourself, you're sending it out and it affects everything."

The 'Tattoo' hitmaker recently admitted that she likes to "do different things" before taking to the stage for the benefit of her mental health and explained that just before performing her winning track at the annual song contest, she cleared out the room so she could meditate before putting the same song on repeat in order to get rid of distractions.

She said: "I do different things depending on the vibe of the arena. Today before I went up on stage I meditated; I threw everyone out of the room and said, 'I’m going to meditate here for a while. I also put a song on repeat just to get in a certain vibration because there’s a lot of distractions around, you know. We’re creators and our purpose is to send out stuff that’s beautiful, but it needs to be without distractions."