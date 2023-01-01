Belinda Carlisle insists The Go-Gos are 'done'

Belinda Carlisle has insisted The Go-Gos are "done".

The 64-year-old singer was the lead singer of the renowned rock group before going on to achieve a string of hits in her own right in the 1980s and Belinda says the group are finished, having gone out on top with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

She told Variety: "It’s done. It has to be done at some point, you know. I think bands can go on too long, and without naming names, there are a few. And singers as well. I always tell my manager, 'I hope you’re gonna tell me when it’s time.' I don’t think that he’s gonna have to, because I probably will have pretty much felt like it’s time for me. I think I have a good sense of that. But, I mean, we did it all. I think that the Rock Hall induction was a really wonderful way to cement the legacy of the band. There’s something to be said for leaving at the top."

Belinda - who recently made a comeback with her EP 'Kismet', more than five years after she last released an album - also revealed she would love to collaborate with Brandi Carlisle as they both think it is hilarious that people confuse them for each other.

She said: "I think she’s great. We both had a big laugh meeting each other, because people confuse both of us — I mean, all the time, still. Which is probably annoying to her and annoying to me at times, too, and funny at times as well. But I’m a huge fan of hers. And I would love it; if something appropriate came up, I would be totally into it."