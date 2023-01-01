‘It’s never the awards that spring to mind!’ McFly recall performing with their idols

McFly think it is “crazy” how they have been able to perform with their idols.

The 'All About You' group – which consists of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter – shot to fame in the early 2000s and have gone on to meet A-Listers such as Sir Brian May and Oasis since, which Tom insists is more memorable than any award they have won.

He told Heat magazine: “It's never an award that springs to mind whenever people ask us that question, it's usually the moments when you're playing to a big audience and everyone's having a great time and singing their hearts out to our songs. It’s weird, because over the years, we’ve not only met but worked with so many of our idols from back in the day, which is crazy.”

Dougie added: “Performing with Brian May, that was a big one.

Danny said: “I think performing at Hyde Park was a highlight for me. I remember watching Bruce Springsteen there and thinking that I'd like to do that one day.”

Meanwhile, Danny – who won Most Fanciable Male and Most Snoggable Male at the Smash Hits Awards in 2004 - went on to admit that he actually has “no idea” where many of his trophies are, but still remains “very proud” of them.

He added: “I’m glad you brought those [Smash Hits] awards up – it’s about time someone did! I must say, I don’t know where most of those are but I’m very proud of them. I keep them in a suitcase in the loft.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Five Colours in her Hair’ hitmakers were asked who is most likely to forget the lyrics on stage and Dougie recalled that Danny messed up the words to ABBA classic ‘The Winner Takes It All’ at Buckingham Palace for a party to celebrate the Olympics.

He said: “We were performing at Buckingham Palace for the Olympics and we covered the ABBA song ‘The Winner Takes It All’ and Danny rhymed ‘destiny’ with ‘destiny’!”

Danny quipped: “I owned it though!”