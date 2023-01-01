Noel Gallagher fined after refusing to name driver

Noel Gallagher has been fined for refusing to name the driver of his car during a speeding incident.



The former Oasis star, who cannot drive, has received a fine of over $1,250 (£1,000) as well as six penalty points.



The singer refused to give information that related to the identification of a driver, which was required by magistrates earlier in the week.



Noel's Range Rover was recorded in west London speeding at 41mph on a 30mph road in October 2022.



The 56-year-old was not present when the case was addressed at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday. Noel was given a fine of $925 (£742) as well as a $370 (£296) victim surcharge plus $125 (£100), a court official confirmed to BBC News.



Neither Noel nor his manager has commented.



Noel had stated during an interview on BBC Radio 2 in April that he had given up on learning to drive during the height of Oasis's popularity in the 1990s after being mobbed by fans in the middle of a lesson.



"Then the local comprehensive (school) bell went and they all came out," he recalled. "This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like 'never, never again'."