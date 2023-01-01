NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding are going nowhere as 'Miracle' holds firm for eighth week Newsdesk Share with :





Miracle by Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding retains its position at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for an eighth non-consecutive week.



The trance thumper now ties with One Kiss with Dua Lipa for Calvin’s longest-running UK Number 1 single. With eight weeks at the top, Ellie creeps up the list of female artist with the longest-running UK Number 1 singles, and now ties equal with Dua Lipa (with One Kiss) and Shakespeare’s Sister (with Stay).



David Kushner holds steady with Daylight (2), Rema’s Calm Down reaches a new peak (3), and thanks to a big push as his Love On Tour returns to home shores, Harry Styles’ As It Was rebounds back into the Top 5 (4), having previously topped the chart for 10 weeks in 2022.



Jumping into the Top 5 for the first time are Switch Disco and Ella Henderson with React (5), while Irish dance vocalist Jazzy continues to make gains with debut solo single Giving Me (6) and Loreen’s Tattoo continues to display impressive staying power for a Eurovision entry, spending its third week in the Top 10 (10).



Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s Dancing Is Healing moves up three to a new peak (11), as Lil Durk secures his highest-charting track as a lead artist with All My Life ft. J Cole (14).



Following the release of Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), Taylor Swift has a trio of tracks impacting the chart today; Karma is this week’s big gainer thanks to its new Ice Spice remix (12), while deluxe track Hits Different is a new entry (18) and Lana Del Rey collab Snow On The Beach re-enters the Top 40 (24).



It’s good news for J Hus, who earns this week’s highest new entry. It’s Crazy - his first new music as lead artist in three years - debuts at Number 15 to become the East London rapper’s 13th UK Top 40 track. Dua Lipa also scores a strong debut (and proves life in plastic really is fantastic) as Dance The Night from the Barbie movie soundtrack lands at Number 20, becoming her 23rd Top 40 hit.



After gaining her highest-charting single in over a decade last week, Kylie Minogue’s latest bop Padam Padam is up three to a new peak (23). Can she aim even higher next week? With the Eurodance track gaining prominence on streaming and social media, the sky seems to be the limit.



As the music world has mourned the loss of a legend over the last week, two tracks from the late Tina Turner return to the Official Singles Chart Top 40. Signature track The Best re-enters at Number 25, having peaked at Number 5 in 1989, while What’s Love Got To Do With It returns at Number 35 - in 1984, it became Tina’s highest-peaking solo track, reaching Number 3.



Finally, Jonas Brothers continue to rise with the quirky Waffle House, which is up three this week at Number 33.

