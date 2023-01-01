NEWS Lewis Capaldi secures second week at Number 1 with 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.



Having claimed the title of 2023’s fastest-selling album to date and the biggest opening week of his career, Lewis’s second studio LP beats stiff competition from Taylor Swift to secure another week at the summit.



Just 1,100 chart units behind at Number 2 is Taylor, who sees her Midnights LP leap eight spots thanks to the release of The Till Dawn Edition. The repackaged version of the album includes a new single remix of Karma featuring Ice Spice, plus an updated recording of Lana Del Rey collaboration Snow on the Beach and brand-new track Hits Different. Midnights debuted at Number 1 on its original release last October, delivering Taylor the biggest opening week of her career to date.



As he brings his Love On Tour shows back to home soil, Harry Styles’ former chart-topper Harry’s House lifts two this week (3). His second studio album, 2019’s Fine Line, also experiences uplift; climbing three (13).



Beyoncé also reaps the rewards of taking her catalogue on the road, as her UK RENAISSANCE World Tour dates gives its namesake record RENAISSANCE a boost, up one (6).



This week’s highest new entry goes to Californian rock duo Sparks, with their 25th studio album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (7). The pair, comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael, claim their fifth UK Top 10 LP with the record, having previously seen similar success with 1974 releases Kimono My House (4) and Propaganda (9), 2017’s Hippopotamus (7) and 2020 album A Steady Drip Drip Drip (7).



Simply Red score a 15th Top 10 collection with their latest release Time (8), while Arlo Parks secures her second with My Soft Machine (9). My Soft Machine serves as the follow-up to Parks’ debut, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which was awarded the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2021. My Soft Machine is also the most-purchased album of the past seven days in independent UK record shops, topping the Official Record Store Chart.



Elsewhere, Illinois export Lil Durk claims his 6th Top 40 album with Almost Healed (12). It's the second Official Albums Chart appearance of 2023 from the rapper, singer and songwriter born Durk Derrick Banks; in March he reached Number 6 with 7220.



Following the sad news of her death last week aged 83, Tina Turner sees two records scale the chart this week. 1991 greatest hits compilation Simply The Best vaults 62 (17), while 2009’s The Platinum Collection returns to the Top 40 for the first time in 14 years (32).



Mike Oldfield’s influential Number 1 debut Tubular Bells reaches its highest peak in 47 years thanks to a 50th anniversary reissue (18) and, finally, Arctic Monkeys’ Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not enjoys uplift as the group bring The Car Tour to stadiums across the UK (39).

