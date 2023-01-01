Paris Hilton reimagines Stars Are Blind with Kim Petras

Paris Hilton has revamped her hit song Stars Are Blind with Kim Petras.

The collaboration, titled Stars Are Blind: Paris' Version, was released on 1 June, almost 17 years after the original hit was released in June 2006.

The Simple Life alum took to Instagram to promote the song. She wrote, "So excited to share that my new version of Stars Are Blind featuring my sis and dear friend @KimPetras is now available on all streaming platforms."

She continued, "Ever since Kim sang this song at my wedding, I just knew we needed to record an official version with her. What do you guys think?!"

In 2022, Kim heaped praise on Paris, who was featured in the 2017 music video for her debut single I Don't Want It At All, during a chat with In The Know by Yahoo.

"She has just been such a supportive person for me. I mean, that music video that she's in? I didn't really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing," she gushed. "I had like no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me."

The German singer is best known for featuring on Sam Smith's smash hit Unholy, for which they won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier this year. Kim is the first openly transgender artist to win a major-category Grammy.

Paris is set to perform the new version of her song at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on 7 June.