Madison Beer releases ethereal new single, Home To Another One

Madison Beer has shared her latest song, 'Home To Another One'.

In the accompanying music video, which Madison co-directed, she "discovers her otherworldly lover has been betraying her their entire relationship."

The ethereal tune is taken from the pop star's eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Silence Between Songs', which is a tip-of-the-hat to Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Tame Impala.

Madison said of the album: "I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record. This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself. I hope my fans are as inspired listening to it as I was when creating it.”

Madison will release 'Silence Between Songs' - the follow-up to 2021's 'Life Support' - on September 15.

Meanwhile, the 'Good in Goodbye' singer - who gained worldwide fame when her track 'Selfish' went viral on TikTok - has previously dated the likes of model Brooklyn Beckham and singer Jack Gilinsky and explained that while it is "quite hard" to have had such public relationships, she is able to "cope" with the "crazy journey" through her songwriting.

She told the Daily Star's Wired column: "It is really hard for someone like me who has quite public ex-boyfriends. People like to speculate, and they make TikToks, and then rumours start, so it can be difficult to combat those things. It's been a journey, not only getting to a place where you can feel those emotions but then also getting it out there and having to read people's opinions about it - and letting people have opinions on it. It's a crazy thing, a journey for sure, and I wouldn't recommend it for everyone. But [song writing] has been such a nice way for me to cope specifically."