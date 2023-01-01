Paris Hilton and Kim Petras are 'Slithing' on new version of Stars Are Blind

Paris Hilton has shared the Kim Petras-featuring remake of her iconic hit 'Stars Are Blind'.

The socialite-and-DJ has teamed up with her pop star pal Kim on 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)', a whole 17 years after the original was released.

Kim sings: “Baby baby, I can be your confidante/Come on over if you’re down or not."

Another of her lines goes: “Why shouldn’t we be with the ones we really love? Now tell me who else you’ve been dreaming of.”

The 42-year-old star first released the reggae-infused track as the lead song from her 2006 album 'Paris', and in December, she re-released on Amazon Music with new vocals and production and titled it 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)'.

The former 'Simple Life' star recently teased that she and Kim had recorded songs for each other's albums and also have some special performances lined up.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast recently, Paris - who starred in Kim's 'Malibu' music video - spilled: "We did a song on her new album and then we are recording for my new album as well.

"Then we are planning some exciting things during Pride, some performances and I'm so proud of her. Seeing her at the Grammys was just amazing, I've been friends with her ever since her first single came out, being in her first music video and just to see how much she has grown. She is a pop icon."

Kim releases her LP 'Feed The Beast' on June 23.