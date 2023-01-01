Adam Lambert confirmed as headliner and releases official Pride In London single

Adam Lambert and Sigala have released the official single of Pride In London 2023, ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’.

The 41-year-old pop star - who is also known for performing with Queen - and the DJ-and-producer have put their spin on Sylvester's 1978 disco-pop classic about freedom.

It has also been announced that Adam will headline Pride In London 2023 on Saturday, July 1, where he will perform the empowering anthem.

Pride in London’s CEO, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “We’re thrilled talented pop vocalist and Queen collaborator, Adam Lambert, has chosen to launch his latest single, ‘You Make Me Feel Mighty Real’, as the official song for this year’s Pride in London. Adam’s songs are all about inspiring others to be who they truly are, which couldn’t be more fitting following the launch of our campaign, ‘Never March Alone’, which shows allyship for the trans community. We cannot wait to see Adam and other talented artists from the LGBT+ community come together on 1st July live across our stages.”

Meanwhile, Adam recently insisted he doesn't believe his journey with Queen is over yet.

The 'American Idol' alum thought his first-ever performance with guitarist Sir Brian May, 75, and drummer Roger Taylor, 73, on the talent show in 2009 was a "one-off", and he never imagined they'd continue performing together across the globe for more than a decade.

Asked if he thinks there will be another UK tour, Adam told Metro.co.uk this week: "Not that I’m necessarily aware of, but I know that it’s not out of the question. I mean, we just kind of keep going, don’t we?

"Last summer was such a treat, we had a blast. It was a really beautiful tour, and we were very excited to get back on the road in front of the fans. And 10 sold-out shows at the O2 was a big milestone for me, personally. I’m so grateful for the journey that we’ve been on together.

"I know when I first performed with them, I thought it was probably going to be a one-off and then one thing led to another and it just snowballed and it became this beautiful relationship that we’ve continued over the past 10 or so years. And I’m delighted, I’m so excited to get back on the road in the States."

The 'Rhapsody Tour' of North America kicks off in October.

On their future, he added: "And I don’t think that’s the end. I think there’s probably more where that came from."