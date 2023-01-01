Mariah Carey features on former builder's remix of Circles

Mariah Carey is featured on a new remix of her hit 'Circles' - by a former builder who recently quit his job to do music full-time.

Australia's DJ E-Lie only started producing music three years ago, but the Grammy-winning megastar clearly had a lot of faith in his work, as their new version of the track from her 2005 LP 'The Emancipation of Mimi' is out today.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I came across this sample of Mariah Carey when I first started ­producing about three years ago. Then I got an email from Ministry Of Sound saying they wanted to work on the track.

“I ended up getting a contract with them and then Mariah heard it and loved it. She wanted to be a featured artist on it, which is massive.”

On leaving his day job, he added: “I had a full-time job, but I’ve stopped it this year to focus a bit more on music.

“I was in the building and ­construction industry.

“When I made the track ­Circles, I wasn’t doing music full time.

“I was building houses and apartments, which is a pretty hands-on job.”

Meanwhile, Mariah's 1994 festive classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' recently became one of the UK's most-streamed songs, having amassed more than 370 million streams.

Mariah Carey - who received one of the first BRIT Billion awards - said: "I'm really honoured to be one of the recipients of the BRIT Billion Award. I'm so grateful to my fans for their endless and enduring support. I love you UK lambily and cannot wait to come back to your side of the pond and create more magical moments together."