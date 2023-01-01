Liam Gallagher apologises for brother Noel Gallagher's 'p*** poor' Joy Division cover

Liam Gallagher has apologised on behalf of his family for estranged sibling Noel Gallagher's "damn rite blasphemous" cover of fellow Manchester legends Joy Division's classic 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'.

The elder Gallagher - who has been at loggerheads with his former Oasis bandmate since a backstage bust-up at their final concert in Pairs in 2009 - brother performed the 80s hit with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room series.

However, unsurprisingly, it didn't go down to well with Liam.

Liam, 50, tweeted: “I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for [Noel’s] p*** poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut f****** tut SORRY. (sic)"

Noel, 56, had admitted he didn't know if he could pull off the iconic tune at first.

He shared: “I would play this song, this version of it, at home down the years.

“I was like, ‘How can I get away with that?’ Because it’s such an iconic [song] and, being from Manchester … well, this is going to be tricky.

“But now I’ve got my own studio, I went and did a little demo of it and I was like ‘You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off.’ So we’re going to do 'Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by the Divs.”

Liam would seemingly much rather listen to the AI version of Oasis.

The Britpop group's former frontman recently heaped praise on Breezer's so-called 'AI-sis' project, insisting he thinks their songs are "better" than most modern music.

Asked if he'd heard the album, the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker replied on Twitter: "Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there. (sic)"

Responding to another fan, he said: "Mad as f*** I sound mega."