The Weeknd releases new track 'Popular' featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti

The Weeknd has dropped his newest single “Popular” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti off the much-anticipated soundtrack album THE IDOL VOL. 1. The new single is the second song released following his previous track “Double Fantasy' featuring Future. The full album comes out on June 30th.



The HBO® Original series THE IDOL debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.



“Popular” first caught the attention of fans after a snippet of the song played at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and circulated on social media. The series premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Earlier this week, The Weeknd also shared a screenshot of himself on Facetime with track collaborator Playboi Carti.



Starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. It is executive produced by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, and produced in partnership with A24. For updates on the show, follow @theidol on Instagram.



