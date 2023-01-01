Noel Gallagher brands AI-generated Oasis album 'pointless'

Noel Gallagher thinks AI versions of Oasis songs are "pointless".

The 'Easy Now' hitmaker confirmed he has heard 'The Lost Tapes Volume I' - an eight-track record featuring songs by the group Breezer using computer-generated vocals to sound like his brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher - but he wasn't a fan because he thinks there is "no soul" to such projects.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Someone sent me those Oasis AI songs — well, it was called AI-sis. And I thought, ‘What’s the point of this?’ It’s as pointless as the people who make it.

"Then people are showing me Ringo Starr singing 'She’s Electric' and Freddie Mercury singing 'Don’t Look Back In Anger'. If that’s how you spend your lunch break, f****** good on you.

“But there’s no soul to it, no feeling."

The 56-year-old guitarist is also concerned that record companies will eventually replace songwriting teams with AI bots to write lyrics for their pop acts.

He added: "I’ve seen that thing where lyrics are written by AI. And they are f****** worse than mine. But I have no doubt that in the next ten years, record companies won’t employ songwriters — they’ll employ machines to write for the next f*** wit popstar that comes along.

“I guarantee you that record labels are working on the technology. They’ll be churning that f******s**t out and all music will end up the same. You won’t know who’s singing.”

While Noel isn't a fan of Breezer's so-called 'AI-sis' project, his brother Liam recently insisted he thinks their songs are "better" than most modern music.

Asked if he'd heard the album, the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker, 50, replied on Twitter: "Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there. (sic)"

Responding to another fan, he said: "Mad as f*** I sound mega."