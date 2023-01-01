Ed Sheeran responds to Lewis Capaldi's chant: 'I thought we were friends'

Ed Sheeran has responded to Lewis Capaldi's NSFW chant at a BBC festival in hilarious fashion.

On Wednesday the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker responded to a cheeky chant Lewis started while performing at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland on Sunday.

Ed took to Instagram to post a video of the offending chant on Instagram followed by a clip of him jokingly responding, "I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends you (expletives)."

The 32-old added a hilarious caption, tweaking Lewis's own lyrics. "I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved."

The original video of the chant shows the witty Scottish singer telling the crowd, "Ed is not here today ... yeah, F**k 'em! Everybody on the count of three say, 'F**k you, Ed!'" The crowd then followed the Bruises singer's command.

The two award-winning singers have poked fun at each other before, most notably joking about being in a rift after Ed persuaded Lewis, 26, to buy a house.