Rihanna and Taylor Swift make Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian were among the celebrities who made the Forbes America's Richest Self-Made Women list this year.

Rihanna, 35, marked the most successful self-made woman in music on the list, taking out the 20th spot with a net worth of US $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion). Reality star Kim Kardashian, 42, followed close behind Rihanna at number 21, with a net worth valued at US $1.2 billion (£958 million).

Meanwhile pop star Taylor Swift was the second most successful musical artist on the list, ranking at number 34 with a net worth of US $740 million (£591 million).

Forbes attributed Rihanna's source of wealth to both her music revenue and cosmetics empire - Fenty Beauty - while Taylor's music was listed as her sole source of wealth. Most of Kim's wealth came from her stake in her shapewear company - SKIMS - according to Forbes.

Other musicians and film stars to secure a spot on the list included Madonna in 45th place with a net worth of US $580 million (£463 million), Beyonce in 48th place with US $540 million (£431 million), and Reese Witherspoon coming in 59th place with US $440 million (£351 million).

According to Forbes, Reese was the richest actress in the world this year, reportedly earning US $20 million (£16 million) for starring in just 10 episodes of her hit series The Morning Show.

76-year-old co-founder of American roofing supply company ABC Supply, Diane Hendricks, took out the first spot in the list with a net worth of US $15 billion (£12 billion).