Britney Spears consents to Kevin Federline moving their sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears has given her ex-husband Kevin Federline permission to relocate to Hawaii with their two sons.

In mid-May, it was reported that Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan had sent Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart a letter asking if the singer would be willing to let Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, relocate to Hawaii with Kevin and their stepmother Victoria Prince.

According to Page Six, Rosengart responded in a letter to Kaplan on Wednesday and confirmed that the pop star "will not interfere with and consents to the relocation".

Kaplan confirmed the contents of the letter to People and added, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the LA microscope."

He told Entertainment Tonight that the former dancer, who was married to Britney between 2004 and 2007, is "very pleased" with the outcome of the request.

The lawyer explained to ET why he sent the letter to the Toxic singer, who reportedly hasn't seen her sons for more than a year.

"Even though Kevin has sole legal custody over the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call defacto sole physical custody or, for the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent," he stated.

The family are reportedly moving to Hawaii because Victoria has had a job offer at a university there. Kevin and Victoria, who married in 2013, share two children together: 11-year-old Jordan and eight-year-old Peyton.

The television personality also has two children from his relationship with Shar Jackson.