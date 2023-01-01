Scissor Sisters 'lived like nuns' during their heyday

The Scissor Sisters were "like a nunnery" in their heyday, according to frontman Jake Shears.

The 44-year-old star was part of the 2000s rock band before breaking out as a solo artist in his own right and admitted that the typical rockstar lifestyle was never part of their schedule because they were working "so hard" and their success never would have happened had they been partying.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, he told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "We were like a nunnery! When you're working so hard in this business,when you're in the thick of it, you really have to be on top of it and be focused. Scissor Sisters would never have happened, if that's what I was doing. After our last album, my LA years, when I went to LA, that was my time of going off the rails."

Meanwhile, Jake recently revealed he hopes the Scissor Sisters will reunite on stage in the future, with their most recent release being 'Swerlk' on a charity record with MNDR in 2017.

Asked about the idea of a reunion, he told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "Oh God, I hope so.

"It would be a blast. Scissors is something so important to me. I think it would be really special, and I would love to."

"Now focusing on his own solo career with new album 'Last Man Dancing' set to be released on June 2, Jake - whose upcoming UK tour runs from May 30 to June 23 - admitted things are "lonelier" without the band around him.

He added: "I miss the group camaraderie. It's harder to carry a show on my own.

"I get the last word on stuff now, and I like that. But it's also a little lonelier when you're not in a group."